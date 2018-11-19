News
Tulsa Company Provides McDonald's With Healthier Apple Pie
TULSA, Oklahoma - All of McDonald’s apple pies are made by Tulsa-based Bama Companies.
McDonald’s wants to make the pies healthier, so Bama helped them create a new pie that has no artificial colors or preservatives.
Bama let us go inside one of their production facilities on Monday to see how the new pie is made.
“McDonald’s has had a strategy that they have been talking to all of their suppliers about for the last three to four years, which is to improve the quality of their menu,” said Bama Companies CEO Paula Marshall.
The company ships more than two million pies out of Tulsa every day.