Crime
Wagoner Man Arrested, Accused Of Making Indecent Proposals To A Child
WAGONER, Oklahoma - An internet crimes investigation leads to the arrest of a Wagoner man.
Investigators say Dale Morgan is accused of communicating with a 15-year-old girl online and trying to meet up with her for sex.
Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations worked the case after getting a tip. They arrested Morgan on Friday.
Investigators say the messages Morgan sent the girl were sexually explicit and he was booked into the Wagoner County Jail for lewd or indecent proposal to a child.