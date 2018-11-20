Poteau Man Accused Of Killing Uncle With Bow And Arrow
POTEAU, Oklahoma - Police arrest a man accused of fatally shooting his uncle on Sunday, November 18th with a bow and arrow.
Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell says 33-year-old Joshua Dean Wade was booked into the LeFlore County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder following the death of 54-year-old Buddy Wayne Wade.
Buddy Wade's body was found outside a Poteau apartment with an arrow in his chest about 8:25 p.m. Sunday.
Russell says officers arrested Joshua Wade at the scene.
According to KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Arkansas, police believe Joshua Wade rang his uncle's doorbell twice and then hid. Russell says Buddy Wade stepped onto the porch after the second ring and that Joshua Wade then shot him with an arrow.
"It's our understanding, the reasoning behind it is that Josh felt it was necessary. He'd had a long-standing animosity against his uncle," Greg Russell said.
Police also seized the compound bow believed to be the murder weapon.