News
Two California Residents Killed In Oklahoma Airplane Crash
TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Saturday, November 17th in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 1978 Beech Baron aircraft went down five miles east of Tyrone in Texas County. The OHP says the crash happened at about 6 p.m.
Troopers say both the pilot and a passenger were from California. The pilot was identified as Richard James, 79, of Carmichael, California. The female passenger's name was not released pending positive identification.
The OHP say what caused the crash remains under investigation. No word on where the airplane was headed to or from.
The FAA and NTSB have been advised.