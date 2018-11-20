The data has been highly inconsistent regarding the placement of the surface low and some differences in the placement and strength of the upper level low. With each run, the surface low track has changed and so has the placement and type of precip for Sunday. The latest EURO run as the 992MB low near Kansas City Sunday morning while the GFS has the low in southern Tulsa county. The EURO would keep almost all precip will north of our area while the latest GFS would bring some wintry weather into far northern Oklahoma. This is one example of the two latest runs from these two models. The prior runs for the same two models, or course, are different with the timing and position of the surface low. This is normal and even expected this time of year. What does this mean for the forecast? We’ll buy into the colder air moving southward during the day Sunday, but not go whole hog with any precip scenarios at this moment. We’ll need to have a placeholder precip chance for Sunday and I’ll more than likely stay with a middle ground pop for this forecast cycle.