Investigation To Determine Cause Of Leonard Home Explosion, Fire
LEONARD, Oklahoma - Fire investigators will be back to Leonard Tuesday morning as they work to determine what caused a explosion and fire that destroyed a home southeast of Bixby late Monday.
Caution tape is still up as is scattered debris, which is all over the place.
Firefighters want to get a better look at the scene in the daylight and as they try and figure out what caused the explosion and resulting fire.
The fire department believes a propane tank could have something to do with the explosion, but say it did not cause the fire because that tank is still intact.
The homes near Highway 64 and 161st Street East Avenue don't have natural gas, but they do have propane tanks.
No injuries were reported and firefighters say no one was home at the time.