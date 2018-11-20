Tulsa Firefighters Rescue Two Men From The Arkansas River
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two men are safe after Tulsa firefighters pulled them out of the Arkansas River early Tuesday.
Firefighters say one of the men tried to float down the Arkansas River on a piece of styrofoam and the other man waded into the River in an attempt to rescue him.
Tulsa Fire Captain Mike Burgess says at around 2 a.m., the fire department's swift water rescue team was called to the north bank of the Arkansas River at 33rd West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.
They arrived and found one of the victims clinging to a post 50 feet from the north bank. There was a second person who was trying to rescue him. He too was stranded in the water.
The firefighters deployed what's called a banana boat, which is a versatile craft they use for rescues exactly like this.
After getting both men into the boat, firefighters pulled the boat to shore.
They say the rafter had been in the water for about an hour, was possibly suffering from hypothermia. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.