Preparing For Roy Clark's 'Celebration Of Life' Service On Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - We are learning some of the details of Oklahoma legend Roy Clark's "Celebration Of Life" service Wednesday at Broken Arrow's Rhema Bible Church.
Larry Johnson at Rhema tells News On 6, that is an honor to host this memorial service for Roy Clark. Johnson says Clark and his wife Barbara were longtime friends of the ministry and the Hagins.
The public celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on Rhema's website and we plan to stream it as well.
Then Wednesday evening, Rhema is turning on their Christmas lights. Those lights are already set up now.
Furthermore, Roger Sharpe at Rhema tells News On 6 they were already in the midst of renovating the auditorium with new pews, new carpet and fresh paint. So to prepare for Clark's service, they're moving equipment out of the auditorium and they tell me again they are honored and they are prepared.
I asked how many people will be here, and they really have no idea at this point, but they said their ushers, parking team, and shuttle service are all ready.
I also asked about the order of service, and since Roy Clark's sphere of influence is so wide, if anyone will be performing or singing and I'm told the final order is still being finalized.