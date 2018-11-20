TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious item left outside the jail Tuesday morning. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said a backpack addressed to the Justice Authority was left in front of the jail at 300 North Denver.

The lobby and parking lot are closed at this time as are streets surrounding the jail. 

The bomb squad robot is being used to check out the backpack.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.