News
Bomb Squad Checking Out Backpack At Tulsa County Jail
Tuesday, November 20th 2018, 7:59 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious item left outside the jail Tuesday morning. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said a backpack addressed to the Justice Authority was left in front of the jail at 300 North Denver.
The lobby and parking lot are closed at this time as are streets surrounding the jail.
The bomb squad robot is being used to check out the backpack.
We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.
#BREAKING Tulsa Co Sheriffs Office: Downtown streets shut down around the jail because a backpack was left out in front of the jail. The backpack says it was addressed to the Justice Authority. TPD bomb is here. pic.twitter.com/Ff2X67DsCV— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) November 20, 2018