BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Police need help identifying whoever stole a horse trailer from a home in Broken Arrow earlier this month.

Broken Arrow Police posted photos on their Facebook page from a security camera at a nearby business that caught the truck leaving with the trailer on November 8th.

BA Police officers say the truck is a late 1990's to early 2000's model Chevy S10 or GMC Sonoma truck.

If you recognize the truck, you are asked to call Broken Arrow Police at 918-451-8200.