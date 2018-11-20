Crime
BA Police Seek Horse Trailer Thief
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Police need help identifying whoever stole a horse trailer from a home in Broken Arrow earlier this month.
Broken Arrow Police posted photos on their Facebook page from a security camera at a nearby business that caught the truck leaving with the trailer on November 8th.
BA Police officers say the truck is a late 1990's to early 2000's model Chevy S10 or GMC Sonoma truck.
If you recognize the truck, you are asked to call Broken Arrow Police at 918-451-8200.