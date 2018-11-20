Moore Police Investigating Hidden Camera Found In Starbucks Restroom
MOORE, Oklahoma - The Moore Police Department is currently investigating a hidden camera found at the Starbucks located in Moore.
According to police, the camera was found in a unisex restroom at a Starbucks located near southwest 19th Street and south Telephone Road.
The Criminal Investigations Division is seeking to identify any possible victims, who wish to seek criminal prosecution, of this lewd act.
Anyone who may have entered and used either unisex restroom between September 1, 2018 and November 12, 2018 are urged to contact the Moore Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
Police ask you to email your full name, contact telephone number and a copy of your driver license or picture identification to mpd-detectives@cityofmoore.com.
You can also leave a voicemail at (405) 793-4459. If you are identified as a victim, a detective will contact you and give you further instructions.
Citizens are urged to always be aware of their surroundings. Also, if you are in a restroom, that is not yours, be sure to check around you and take extra time to ensure your privacy.
A suspect has been identified and may face multiple felony charges.
