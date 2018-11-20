"We were coughing and my eyes were hurting. I knew we had to do something. And that was, you know, our best option with what we had," McKay said.



"There was smoke coming in a little bit but they gave us like rags to put over our mouth," Reeves said.



Ludwig and Davis admitted they feared for their lives.



"We were both trying to keep each other from crying. And we just kind of held hands and… we just said a prayer," Ludwig said.



McKay drove for five hours with traffic often at a standstill and smoke obscuring his view. But he delivered the children to safety, some 30 miles away.



"We didn't leave until every kid was accounted for, and every kid was with their mom and dad," McKay said.



While some call McKay a hero, he said there were others that day who did much more.



"Our firemen were going the opposite direction we were. And that's pretty awesome," McKay said, choking up with emotion.