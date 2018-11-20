Crime
Deputies Search For Rogers County Burglary Suspect
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Roger's County Sheriff's office is asking for help again after coming up with no leads on a burglary. They said a man committed crimes at the Rogers County Rural Water District #5 offices early on October 20th.
They describe the man’s vehicle as a 2017 or 2018 white four door ford 250 XL.
If you have information about this crime or can identify the suspect, please call our Rogers County Sheriff's Crime Tip HOTline at 918 341-3620.