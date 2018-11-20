Men Sentenced To Federal Prison In Tulsa Carjacking, Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two men who pleaded guilty to carjacking a woman at gunpoint and shooting at the Tulsa police officer who chased them afterward have been sentenced.
A federal judge ruled Micheal Newlin will spend 32 years in federal prison. Investigators say he admitted that he was the one with the gun during the carjacking, and he was the one who shot at police.
Newlin is a 19-year-old Owasso resident, records show.
Authorities say a second man, 24-year-old Brandon Mendinghall of Stillwater, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection to the crimes.
"The facts of this case are a stark reminder of the frequent dangers encountered by police officers as they risk their lives to protect our community," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
"Tulsa is a safer place with these two behind bars. Thanks to the joint local-federal investigations and prosecutions in this case, these defendants will face serious consequences for their acts."
Authorities said the two men pulled a gun on the woman, kicked her out of the car and drove away.