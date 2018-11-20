Judge Denies Retrial In Rogers County Murder Case
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A mourning mother is one step closer to getting justice, but Jackie Reynolds went to court Tuesday fearing her son's killer would get a second chance at freedom.
A jury convicted Michael Munday of murdering Cody Thompson but Munday's lawyer asked the judge for a retrial. The request was denied in court Tuesday.
Cody's mom said she's relieved that her long wait for justice is finally coming to an end.
"I cry every day. I miss my son," Reynolds said.
She said the loss of her son has been almost too much for her to bear.
"That damn near killed me," Reynolds said. "I just want closure. I want my son to lie in his grave and be at peace."
Reynolds is one step closer to that closure. A jury found Michael Munday guilty of Cody Thompson's murder earlier this year.
"I'll never get to have grandbabies, I'll never get a daughter-in-law. Michael took everything away from me. Everything that I was living for," Reynolds said.
Munday's attorneys tried to get a new trial, saying one of his jurors failed to tell the judge he was a convicted felon. Tuesday, the judge denied that request, saying Munday will be sentenced at his next hearing.
"Michael killed two people that night. He killed my son and he killed me," Reynolds said
She said her son was loved by everyone who knew him; so much so that hundreds of people came to his funeral.
"Cody was well-loved, well-liked. The life of the party," Reynolds said.
She knows she can't have her son back, but she said she's very much looking forward to Munday's sentencing and closing this chapter of her life forever.
"I lost the love of my life. I'll never be the same again. I won't,” she said. "I want this to be over with. I want Michael Munday to spend the rest of his life in prison and never ever see daylight again."
The jury recommended Munday spend life plus 25 years in prison. Now we wait to see if the judge upholds that sentence.