FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - University of Arkansas cornerback Jordon Curtis escaped serious injury after he was struck by a car while leaving practice Sunday.

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris says Curtis was treated and released from a hospital, but he won't play in Friday's game against Missouri. 

According to a police report, Curtis suffered a wound above his right eye after he was struck by a car in a pedestrian crosswalk near the Fred W. Smith Football Center. 

Curtis is a redshirt freshman from Jenks.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and driving too fast for conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.