News
Arkansas Football Player From Jenks Hit By Car Leaving Practice
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 2:32 AM CST
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - University of Arkansas cornerback Jordon Curtis escaped serious injury after he was struck by a car while leaving practice Sunday.
Razorbacks coach Chad Morris says Curtis was treated and released from a hospital, but he won't play in Friday's game against Missouri.
According to a police report, Curtis suffered a wound above his right eye after he was struck by a car in a pedestrian crosswalk near the Fred W. Smith Football Center.
Curtis is a redshirt freshman from Jenks.
The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and driving too fast for conditions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.