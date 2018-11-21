Black Friday Rain Chances For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - South winds will return today along with relatively warmer weather across the southern plains, including the Tulsa metro. Lows this morning will start in the 30s, but highs will be back into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon along with sunshine and a few clouds. Thanksgiving continues to look pleasant with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. South winds will increase slightly by midday to afternoon with 10 to 20 mph winds across eastern Oklahoma. Slightly stronger winds are possible across central and western sections of the state. Our next system will arrive late Thursday night into Friday bringing another chance for showers across the eastern third of the state. Severe weather is not expected even though some thunder will be possible across extreme eastern Oklahoma. The EURO is more robust with the moisture return and would offer a higher chance for Friday rain across a larger portion for the eastern half of the state while the GFS has most of the deeper moisture shunted to the east. Regardless, our rain chances will remain near 60% for Friday, including the early, pre-dawn Black Friday shopping hours.
Saturday appears to be a transition day as a strong looking upper level system will drop out of the Rockies into the plains Sunday into Monday. South to southwest surface winds should bring the daytime highs into the lower 70s before the system moves across the state late Saturday night into early Sunday morning with gusty winds and colder weather.
Prior to this morning, the data has been highly inconsistent regarding the placement of the next surface low and some differences in the placement and strength of the upper level low. With each run, the surface low track has changed and so has the placement and type of precip for Sunday. The trend, however, in the last few runs have been to take the surface low northward with a dry slot wrapping into central and eastern Oklahoma. This would greatly limit the precipitation chances to mostly southern Kansas or extreme northeastern Oklahoma with most of our area remaining windy but dry. There will continue to be some changes to the Sunday forecast, but the trend continues to be windy and colder by afternoon and evening with lower chances for any significant precipitation events for the state. The chance for any precip for the metro will remain near or less than 20-percent. It does appear the colder or cooler air will stick around for a day or two early next week.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.