Prior to this morning, the data has been highly inconsistent regarding the placement of the next surface low and some differences in the placement and strength of the upper level low. With each run, the surface low track has changed and so has the placement and type of precip for Sunday. The trend, however, in the last few runs have been to take the surface low northward with a dry slot wrapping into central and eastern Oklahoma. This would greatly limit the precipitation chances to mostly southern Kansas or extreme northeastern Oklahoma with most of our area remaining windy but dry. There will continue to be some changes to the Sunday forecast, but the trend continues to be windy and colder by afternoon and evening with lower chances for any significant precipitation events for the state. The chance for any precip for the metro will remain near or less than 20-percent. It does appear the colder or cooler air will stick around for a day or two early next week.