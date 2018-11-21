Tulsa Man Stabbed To Death At Downtown Homeless Camp
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is dead and a Tulsa woman is in jail after a stabbing at a homeless camp Tuesday, November 20th on the edge of downtown Tulsa.
Police say Nena Blackwell, 30, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a second-degree murder complaint early Wednesday.
In her arrest report, police say the stabbing happened at a makeshift camp near the northeast corner of Tulsa's IDL just after 3:20 p.m.
Police say EMSA showed up thinking the victim was in cardiac arrest, but they realized the man had been stabbed in the neck. He died at the hospital a short time later.
Police went to homeless camp and talked with Nena Blackwell, who they say admitted to stabbing the man because he attacked her with a pipe.
Police say they're not releasing the victim's name yet, because they need to let his family know first.
Jail records show Nena Blackwell has a court appearance set for November 28th.