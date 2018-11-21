OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman died in a truck crash in Okmulgee County Tuesday afternoon and the truck's driver is arrested.
 
The woman, who was a passenger, is identified as 46-year-old Darla Maxwell of Okmulgee. She died at an Okmulgee hospital.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 52 about six miles north of Morris.

The OHP report states 31-year-old Matthew Nix of Morris was driving northbound in a 2014 Chevy truck when it went off the highway and collided with a guardrail.

Troopers arrested Matthew Nix on several complaints including first-degree manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Nix was booked into the Okmulgee County jail.