Driver Arrested Following Fatal Okmulgee County Crash
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 5:48 AM CST
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman died in a truck crash in Okmulgee County Tuesday afternoon and the truck's driver is arrested.
The woman, who was a passenger, is identified as 46-year-old Darla Maxwell of Okmulgee. She died at an Okmulgee hospital.
Troopers say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 52 about six miles north of Morris.
The OHP report states 31-year-old Matthew Nix of Morris was driving northbound in a 2014 Chevy truck when it went off the highway and collided with a guardrail.
Troopers arrested Matthew Nix on several complaints including first-degree manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.
Nix was booked into the Okmulgee County jail.