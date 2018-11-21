News
Holiday Travelers Seeing Long Lines At Tulsa International Airport
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 6:48 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Passengers are waiting in long lines early Wednesday at Tulsa International Airport, on what is expected to be the second-busiest day for travelers following the Sunday after Thanksgiving when everyone returns home.
Most of the wait is at the security checkpoint at TIA.
Tulsa International Airport suggests you arrive early.
Meanwhile, AAA says at least ten times as many Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destination this week.
AAA predicts 48.5 million people will travel by car over the holiday.