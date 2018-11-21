Crime
Two Women Arrested In Connection With Owasso Man's Death, TPD Says
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 11:01 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say they've arrested two women in connection the shooting death of an Owasso man in July at a Tulsa apartment complex.
They are identified as 23-year-old Kelsey Lipp and 27-year-old Aleczandria Reinhardt.
Police say 24-year-old Dustin Barham was allegedly shot to death on July 25th after he was lured to the Sierra Pointe apartments in the 1400 block of South 107th East Avenue by a dating app, known as MeetMe.
Lipp was booked into the Tulsa County jail on November 20th and Reinhardt was booked on Wednesday, November 21st.
Police say their investigation into Barham's death continues.