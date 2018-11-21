News
Tulsa Hotel Remains Closed After Fire, Forcing Bookings To Relocate
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Hyatt hotel in downtown Tulsa is still closed following a fire last week, causing thousands of current and future guests to be relocated. The hotel said they are working with other local hotels to place all of the guests.
A hotel assistant manager said they plan to reopen at the beginning of December. The delay on reopening is partially due to the fact that many of the specialized workers that can fix the damage are on holiday.