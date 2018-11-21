Crime
Two Knocked Unconscious Outside Downtown Tulsa Bar
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 12:20 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for your help finding a group of men caught on camera knocking two other men unconscious outside a downtown bar.
Police have released video showing the fight outside Whiskey 918 at 2nd and Greenwood. They said three men started fighting with two other men around 2 a.m. on September 30th.
The two victims were knocked out and officers said one of them was robbed while he was unconscious. Call police if you have any information that can help identify the attackers.