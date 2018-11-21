News
Police Seek Help To Find Owasso Missing Man
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police are asking for help in a missing person's case. Ethan Robert Turnbull was last seen around 10:40 p.m. November 14 in Owasso, according to Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff.
Turnbull is a 21-year-old white male who is 6'1" and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Woodruff said Turnbull had gone outside to smoke a cigarette and has not been seen since that time.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call OPD at 918-272-COPS.