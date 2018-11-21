News
Claremore Man Pleas Guilty To Sexually Exploiting A Minor
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Claremore man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting an underage girl.
Tulsa’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Zachary Newberry in August after they received an anonymous package, containing a cell phone with a note saying it had child pornography on it.
"I don’t know the identity of the tipster, but I thank him or her for helping us. The anonymous package was vital in bringing Newberry’s despicable, criminal offenses to light,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Newberry admitted that he coerced the victim into performing sexual acts with him and recorded the encounter on his cell phone.
Newbery will be sentenced by a federal judge in February and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.