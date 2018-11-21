News
Man Arrested After Running From Police Through Tulsa Neighborhood
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say a man was found prowling around a neighborhood near Admiral and Harvard.
When police arrived, they say Matthew Bell sped away in his pickup truck but stopped nearby and tried to run on foot.
Police say they caught him in a backyard nearby. He was arrested for drug possession charges and a felony warrant. In addition, Police say they now suspect Bell has been involved in a number of auto thefts and burglaries.