Hyatt Hotel In Tulsa Closed Through Start Of December
TULSA, Oklahoma - The more than 400-room Hyatt Hotel in downtown Tulsa will remain closed at least through the start of December.
A fire on the escalator forced people to evacuate the building last Friday.
The hotel says guests relocated to other hotels, and they are working with other hotels to move thousands of reservations.
Hyatt management says repairs are delayed because many specialized construction workers needed to make the repairs are out of town for the holiday.