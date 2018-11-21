Crime
Wagoner County Woman Arrested For Drug Trafficking
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Wagoner County woman is facing several drug charges after a bust at a home outside Broken Arrow.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant for narcotics Wednesday morning in the Turtle Creek addition.
Deputies seized crystal meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies say 48-year-old Kirsten Bergen was arrested on multiple complaints, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of surveillance equipment during commission of a felony.