News
Four Tulsa Firefighters Pass Challenging "Smoke Diver" Course
TULSA, Oklahoma - Four Tulsa firefighters are now graduates of an extremely rigorous smoke diving school.
Less than 50% of those who enroll in the Georgia Smoke Diver School graduate at the end of the program. Tulsa Firefighter Cody Allen says it's exceptionally demanding.
"Definitely 100% a test, they say body and mind and I guarantee you they brought the pain," said Allen.
According to the Georgia Smoke Diver website the program "replicates the extreme demands that may be placed on firefighters at any incident."
The Tulsa Fire Department is working to bring a school like the one in Georgia to Tulsa. The Department plan on having a fundraiser this spring to help pay for it.