Crime
Police Investigate After Man Shot In Broken Arrow
TULSA, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police are investigating after a man was shot early Thanksgiving morning. An officer on patrol in the area of North 31st St. and Kenosha heard several shots nearby.
Officers shortly located a man who had been shot and gave medical aid until BAFD arrived and took him to the hospital. The man's condition is unknown at this time.
Police say they are interviewing people of interest but the investigation is still ongoing.