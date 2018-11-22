OHP Search For Driver After Fatal Hit And Run
McALESTER, Oklahoma - OHP is looking for a driver connected to a deadly hit and run near McAlester. Troopers say 34-year-old Curtis Wane Johnson of Lancaster, Texas was walking on a service road next to Highway 69 Tuesday night when he was hit and killed by a delivery van.
OHP says the van continued driving then stopped momentarily behind a motel before getting on the highway. An off-duty trooper found Johnson and called 911. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
OHP asks that any residents on Frink Road south of US 69 that received packages or deliveries to their residence or business between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Tuesday to call OHP at 405-425-2323. They also ask any residents on Frink Road south of US 69 that may have a video that records Frink Road to check their systems and if they have a video of the vehicle in the attached photograph to call.