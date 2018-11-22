Oklahoma City Thunder officials have reported that Hamidou Diallo sprained his left ankle in Wednesday nights game against the Golden State Warriors. 

Despite being taken off the floor in a stretcher, Diallo did not suffer any major injuries and will be re-evaluated in about a week. 

ESPN Thunder reporter Royce Young tweeted an update Thursday afternoon. 

Diallo was reported to have left the game in good spirits after discovering the injury was not as bad as he initially thought. 