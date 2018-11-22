News
Tulsa Man Sets Girlfriend On Fire, Police Say
Thursday, November 22nd 2018, 5:06 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in the hospital after Tulsa police say her boyfriend set her on fire.
Fire crews responded to the home near 46th St. North and Main around 4:30 Thursday night to find a woman with significant burns. Police said they believe the man doused his girlfriend with lighter fluid then tried to set her on fire.
She was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown at this time.