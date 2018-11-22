Tulsa Church Hands Out Thanksgiving In A Cup
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country church handed out Thanksgiving in a cup Thursday. Tulsa’s Eastside Christian Church has been doing this for seven years now.
The 32-ounce tubs contain mashed potatoes, green beans, turkey and stuffing. Each year, they give out 100 more than the year before.
So, this year, they gave out 700 meals in a cup to those who have to work on Thanksgiving.
"Some folks that work every Thanksgiving, they expect it. They're waiting for it, almost, when we show up. So, we get this great smile and a thumbs up because they're excited to get a good homecooked meal for 'em," said Reverend Evan Taylor.
They deliver meals to places like QuikTrip, Walgreens, Braum's and give meals to first responders and the homeless.