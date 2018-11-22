Tulsans Kick Start Holiday Shopping With Black Friday
TULSA - The countdown to Christmas is on and for many that means it's time to find the perfect gift.
Even at the end of the day most of the parking lots are full and there is a steady flow of traffic at Woodland Hills mall.
As Black Friday shoppers flood the stores, they're ready to spend money.
"It's the cheapest of all days," said shopper Chris Doolin.
Amber Welch from Amber Marie and Company said, "The mall is flooded because the deals are so fantastic."
Other shoppers, like Bradley Nelligan are just browsing for now.
"I'm just here for the fun really. Take advantage of a few sales," said Nelligan.
With unemployment low and consumer confidence high, many spend part of their Thanksgiving trying to get the best deals in this difficult economy.
"Everything I have read, every report that I've seen, they're expecting retail sales to be up 40 percent," said Welch.
For many shoppers, Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping is as much about the experience as it is about the deals.
"We prepare a long time for this and we're all excited to work here during Black Friday because people are jumping we've got the music going," said Welch.