US Supreme Court To Hear Oklahoma Man's Murder Conviction Appeal
McALESTER, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma man convicted of murder in McIntosh County back in 1999 will have his case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 27th.
Patrick Dwayne Murphy, 49, was convicted of killing George Jacobs.
Murphy appealed the verdict claiming the crime happened on tribal land and therefore should have been tried in federal court.
In August 2017, The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Murphy's murder conviction and death penalty.
Attorneys say a ruling in the case could set a new standard for tribal law across the nation.