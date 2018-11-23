Future USS Tulsa Arrives In San Diego
SAN DIEGO, California - The future USS Tulsa arrived at it new homeport, Naval Base San Diego on Wednesday, November 21, after completing the ship’s maiden voyage from the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.
Prior to arriving at its new homeport, USS Tulsa made several port calls and completed a successful transit through the Panama Canal.
“Every day at sea, sailing across the Atlantic, the Caribbean and the Pacific, we trained together as a team, conducting a myriad of drills while getting to know our ship even better,” said Cmdr. Drew Borovies, Tulsa’s commanding officer.
"I am so proud of the professionalism and experience displayed by the Tulsa crew as we safely navigated from Mobile to San Diego. We feel truly lucky to be entrusted with one of the Navy’s newest warships,” said Cmdr. Borovies.
USS Tulsa is scheduled to officially join the fleet Feb. 16, 2019 during a commissioning ceremony in San Francisco.
The Navy accepted delivery of the USS Tulsa during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, April 30.
Delivery marks the official transfer of USS Tulsa from the shipbuilder, an Austal USA-led team, to the Navy. It is the final milestone prior to commissioning.