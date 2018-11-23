News
Former ORU Student Killed On Indian Ocean Island
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man killed by a group of indigenous people in India this week was encroaching on their land attended Oral Roberts University.
Officials believe John Allen Chau was a Christian missionary trying to preach to people living on an isolated island between India and southeast Asia, but he was breaking a law by even being on the island.
What happened isn't fully known, but on the morning of the following day, the fishermen who brought him North Sentinel Island watched from the boat as tribesmen dragged the 26 year old's body along the beach and bury his remains.
ORU's President released a statement on the university's Facebook page saying he was not surprised John Chow risked his life to preach the word.