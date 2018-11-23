Showers Kick Off Wild Weather Weekend In Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Buckle up, Green Country! We’re in for a taste of fall, spring, and winter – all in the same weekend!
If you’re heading out to do some Black Friday shopping, be prepared for windy conditions and keep an umbrella handy. Off-and-on showers will move quickly across eastern Oklahoma for our Friday morning through lunchtime. A few heavier showers or even an isolated storm may develop by late morning or lunchtime well east of Tulsa near the Oklahoma/Arkansas border. Rain chances look to shift quickly east of Green Country by the afternoon hours of our Friday.
As those showers move out, skies will try to clear pretty quickly by the afternoon, and temperatures will likely rebound quickly in areas that see the most sunshine. Areas well east of Tulsa, where clouds linger the longest, will stay the coolest with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60. But areas from Tulsa to the west could easily see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 as sunshine returns! South winds gusting to 30 miles per hour this morning will give way to more of a westerly breeze later in the afternoon.
A dose of springlike weather arrives on Saturday! After a brief potential for patchy fog early Saturday morning, temperatures look to skyrocket with a south breeze and lots of sunshine. Highs could climb above 70 degrees in many spots Saturday afternoon! Enjoy it, because temperatures plummet after that.
After a little bit of fall on Friday and a taste of spring on Saturday, that dose of winter-like weather I talked about arrives on Sunday. A very strong low-pressure system will swing across Oklahoma and Kansas Sunday morning, bringing howling northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour possible! Temperatures will fall from the upper 40s Sunday morning to the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. A large area of snow is likely across Kansas, but Green Country looks to just miss out on the brunt of any wintry precipitation. We could have some light rain or even some light snow briefly develop during the day Sunday especially north of Tulsa, but at this time we don’t expect any accumulation.
Below normal temperatures will continue into early next week as we drop back into the 20s Monday morning and only recover into the 40s Monday afternoon. Temperatures will moderate somewhat by mid-week with highs back in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of our next potential rain-maker by late next week.
Have a wonderful Black Friday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!