After a little bit of fall on Friday and a taste of spring on Saturday, that dose of winter-like weather I talked about arrives on Sunday. A very strong low-pressure system will swing across Oklahoma and Kansas Sunday morning, bringing howling northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour possible! Temperatures will fall from the upper 40s Sunday morning to the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. A large area of snow is likely across Kansas, but Green Country looks to just miss out on the brunt of any wintry precipitation. We could have some light rain or even some light snow briefly develop during the day Sunday especially north of Tulsa, but at this time we don’t expect any accumulation.