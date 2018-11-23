Winterfest Celebrates 11th Year In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Arvest Winterfest is back here in Downtown Tulsa for its 11th year giving people the chance to ice skate under the Tulsa skyline.
The Winterfest ice rink opened this afternoon and the rink will be here for the next 45 days along with some special events they have planned. On Friday night they'll have the Christmas tree lighting, a fireworks show, and more.
Throughout the rest of the time, they will also have a free train ride around the BOK Event Center and pictures with Santa for the young and of course the young at hear.
During the season of giving back, you can get a discount on Mondays and Wednesdays by bringing an item to help others.
The rink stays open until 11 p.m. Friday night and most other nights. Check online for the full schedule.