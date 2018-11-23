News
Turkey Trot 5K In Tulsa Draws Hundreds Of Runners
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds spent their morning running off those Thanksgiving calories in downtown Tulsa.
The Turkey Trot 5K participants took off at 8:30 Friday morning and a fun run started just shortly after. Many families have made this race a part of their family tradition.
“I run with my grandkids. I've got 5 well I've got 6 actually grandkids that are running now and I'm running with them. This is my third year for doing this,” said participant Paul Turney.
This year, organizers also asked runners to bring a pair of tennis shoes to donate to the Tulsa Day Center for the homeless.