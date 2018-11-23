Route 66 Businesses Prepare For Holiday Shoppers As 'Twinkle Tour' Begins
TULSA, Oklahoma - Christmas shopping season is now underway and almost 20 businesses along Route 66 in Tulsa are getting ready for a little friendly competition.
The first ever Twinkle Tour kicks off on Saturday and for the next month businesses along Route 66 are hoping those taking in the sites will also take in everything Route 66 has to offer.
Jill Phillips drove 3 and a half hours from Marshfield, Missouri to do a little holiday shopping along Route 66 in Tulsa. Marshfield is along the Mother Road as well.
"You have people who don’t live anywhere near 66 who make this their vacation destination,” said Phillips. “Tulsa has really picked it up. We always try to come to 66 when we are in town."
And that's the goal, put up those lights and get the attention of those customers that might have otherwise just driven by.
Lisa Jenkins owns Jenkins and Company but is also on the Route 66 commission the group that came up with the idea for the Twinkle Tour.
"Our goal as a commission is to help draw business and attention to the route in Tulsa and so we were hoping to highlight the existing businesses, new businesses and show what potential there is for business along route 66,” said Jenkins.
For the next month, every Tuesday night shop owners like Mary Beth Babcock will offer different incentives like later business hours and discounts on merchandise. She just opened Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios in June.
Now with the holiday time, let's brighten things up and make it festive and make it fun. And maybe we can make this something annually that happens every year," said Babcock.
While also supporting the shop owners who are investing in this special stretch of road.
"When you shop at a local business you are supporting a Tulsa resident, a Tulsa family, supporting someone’s craft or vision as a business owner and there is so much to gain by shopping locally," said Jenkins.
Twinkle tour kicks off Saturday night and runs through December 31st.