News
Firefighters Respond To Grass Fires Across Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Firefighters are asking everyone to be mindful of high fire danger this weekend.
Our Osage Casino Skycam Network caught a fire around 4:20 Saturday afternoon, right off highway 169 near 71st street. Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to put out the fire before too long.
A viewer sent in this picture this evening of a fire on Highway 48 near Mason and Okemah.
Our Oklahoma weather experts say high winds and low humidity made fire danger high earlier on Saturday but the risk is going down now.