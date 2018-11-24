News
Fundraiser Held In Okmulgee For Family In Beggs Triple-Shooting
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - A race track in Okmulgee is hosting a fundraiser for the Tolliver family. That's the family recovering from the shooting death of two children and the arrest of their mother.
The fundraiser was held at Jandebeurs motorsports, a popular hangout for students and adults in town. Several races are being held and all money from the entry fees goes to help the Tolliver family. Many of the participants say the knew the Tollivers and are happy to help.
There is also a silent auction being held at the sports complex, proceeds will also go to help the family.