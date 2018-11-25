Crime
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Assault, Hit-And-Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in the hospital after Tulsa police say a man kidnapped her and beat her up.
Officers say a man in a white van was holding the woman in the vehicle against her will and was grabbing her by the neck and beating her near 41st and Sheridan around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
They say some witnesses attempted to intervene and they followed the van and informed police of its location.
Police say the victim suffered serious injuries to her head and face and she was taken to the hospital.
They also say that Quinton, while driving, hit a couple of vehicles.
Officers say Quinton was arrested for kidnapping, domestic assault, and hit and run.