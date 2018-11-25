News
Tulsa Police: Man And Woman Transported To Hospital After Possible Gunfight
TULSA, Oklahoma - Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a man and a woman shooting each other shortly before midnight Saturday night.
Tulsa Police say they pulled up to the scene near 56th and Peoria and found a woman in the driveway with a gunshot wound. A man in the house also was shot. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Officers are still investigating but say it appears the two shot each other.