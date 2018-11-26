News
Tulsa's Guthrie Green Lights Up For Christmas
Monday, November 26th 2018, 2:12 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Tulsa.
Sunday evening, Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa turned on their lights for the holidays
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum were on hand to flip the switch at the Glow on the Green event.
Guthrie Green posted the video of the ceremony on its Facebook page.
In addition to the Christmas lights, families also enjoyed music and food.