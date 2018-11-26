Cold Monday As Students Head Back To Class After Holiday Break
TULSA, Oklahoma - Cold weather remains for the next few days before a moderating trend brings us back into the 60s by the end of the week before our next storm system arrives Friday evening into early Saturday. We should have mostly sunny conditions today along with highs in the mid-40s. A few clouds are trying to sneak down across central Kansas this morning and may slide into northeastern Oklahoma around mid morning, but we’ll keep our mentions for mostly sunny weather today.
The northwest flow will keep us on the chilly side both today into Tuesday before the flow becomes more zonal for a few days allowing for a modest warmup into the end of the week.
A fast and small disturbance Tuesday should send a wind shift across northeastern Oklahoma for a few hours Tuesday late or evening with only some minor cooling consequences for the overnight hours. Another fast-moving impulse will scoot across the central plains Thursday with a surface low developing across the state along with a few sprinkles or small showers to our east.
A stronger upper level low will develop and move across the plains Friday into Saturday. This will cause a surface low to develop across the Rockies or northwestern Oklahoma Thursday night or early Friday and eject into the Missouri Valley early Saturday. This would bring the low across part of Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning and would support increasing thunderstorm chances beginning Friday afternoon and evening before moving eastward out of the state sometime early Saturday morning. A quick glance of severe parameters would suggest the potential for a few strong to severe storms if the low-level moisture can become sufficiently deep in the atmosphere ahead of the system. We’ll not get too fancy with pops and timing at this point, since the question of the moisture will remain.
Temps today will stay in the lower to mid-40s with mostly sunny conditions and relatively light winds compared to yesterday’s 20 to 45 mph winds. Tuesday morning lows will start in the 20s with highs moving into the upper 40s north and lower 50s south. Pleasant conditions will remain Wednesday into Thursday before the Friday system brings the storm chances. Temps will cool down again next weekend with the passage of the Saturday front and the arrival of additional cold air Sunday into the following week.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.