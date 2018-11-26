A stronger upper level low will develop and move across the plains Friday into Saturday. This will cause a surface low to develop across the Rockies or northwestern Oklahoma Thursday night or early Friday and eject into the Missouri Valley early Saturday. This would bring the low across part of Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning and would support increasing thunderstorm chances beginning Friday afternoon and evening before moving eastward out of the state sometime early Saturday morning. A quick glance of severe parameters would suggest the potential for a few strong to severe storms if the low-level moisture can become sufficiently deep in the atmosphere ahead of the system. We’ll not get too fancy with pops and timing at this point, since the question of the moisture will remain.