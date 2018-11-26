NASA's InSight Probe Set To Land On Mars
HOUSTON, Texas - NASA administrator and former Tulsa congressman Jim Bridenstine is building hype ahead of Monday's scheduled Mars landing.
Bridenstine has posted everyday on Twitter about the InSight Probe scheduled to land at around 2 p.m.
Years in the making, tomorrow is the moment of truth for @NASAInSight. We’re landing on Mars! Don’t miss it! https://t.co/RGpnPdxnEU— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) November 25, 2018
But today's landing is far from a sure thing. Only 40 percent of missions to Mars have had successful landings, and at one point today, the InSight Probe will be in a free fall high above Mars, relying on automatic reverse thrusters to ease it down.
NASA engineers are calling the landing "seven minutes of terror."
The InSight Probe will be the 1st spacecraft to monitor quakes on Mars.
How to watch the landing of the InSight Probe can be found on NASA's website.