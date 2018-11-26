Police: Shoplifting Incident At Glenpool Walmart Lands Tulsa Man In Jail
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man with a warrant out for his arrest is in the Tulsa County jail, thanks to alert Glenpool Walmart employees.
He is identified as 25-year-old Tanner Smelser.
According to his arrest report, Smelser was at the Glenpool Walmart when an employee saw him switching price labels on items and shoving some of them into his backpack.
Glenpool Police say Smelser did check out of the store, but underpaid for several items. Police say the total value was actually over $376.
Officers arrested Smelser and while they were searching him, the arrest report shows they found a substance in his front pocket, which they say Smelser admitted was Meth.
Smelser's warrant is for a negligent homicide involving a motor vehicle stemming from an incident in November 2017. Court records show charges were filed in August 2018.
Police say Walmart indicates Smelser had been caught in similar incidents in the past and is not allowed in their stores.
Jail records show he is being held on the warrant as well as complaints including larceny, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Those records show Tanner Smelser has a court appearance set for December 4th.